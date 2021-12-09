Pacific visits San Jose St.

Pacific (4-5) vs. San Jose State (4-4)

Provident Credit Union Event Center, San Jose, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific and San Jose State look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off of a road loss in their last game. San Jose State lost 82-69 to Pepperdine on Monday, while Pacific came up short in a 66-57 game at Cal State Fullerton on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: San Jose State’s Omari Moore has averaged 15.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists while Ibrahima Diallo has put up 7.8 points and 8.3 rebounds. For the Tigers, Alphonso Anderson has averaged 11.3 points and 7.4 rebounds while Pierre Crockrell II has put up 7.4 points and 4.6 assists.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Moore has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all San Jose State field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 28 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: Pacific has dropped its last three road games, scoring 58.3 points and allowing 67.3 points during those contests. San Jose State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 72.5 points while giving up 63.3.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Tigers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Spartans. San Jose State has 41 assists on 80 field goals (51.3 percent) over its previous three outings while Pacific has assists on 42 of 71 field goals (59.2 percent) during its past three games.

TENACIOUS TIGERS: Pacific has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 21 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all WCC teams. Over their last five games, the Tigers have forced opponents into turnovers on 24.1 percent of all possessions.

