Kings take on the Hornets, seek 4th straight win

Sacramento Kings (11-14, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (14-13, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Kings take on Charlotte.

The Hornets are 7-4 on their home court. Charlotte has the league’s best offense averaging 115.4 points while shooting 46.0% from the field.

The Kings are 6-6 on the road. Sacramento ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 45.0 rebounds per game led by Richaun Holmes averaging 9.3.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Kings won 140-110 in the last meeting on Nov. 6. Buddy Hield led the Kings with 26 points, and Gordon Hayward led the Hornets with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMelo Ball is averaging 20 points, 7.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Hornets. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

De’Aaron Fox is scoring 20.6 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Kings. Hield is averaging 13.2 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 32.8% over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 120.0 points, 40.5 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.2 points per game.

Kings: 5-5, averaging 111.7 points, 44.4 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.0 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (health and safety protocols), Mason Plumlee: out (health and safety protocols), Jalen McDaniels: out (health protocols), Ish Smith: out (health protocols), Terry Rozier: out (health and safety protocols).

Kings: None listed.

