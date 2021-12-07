Fresno State faces San Francisco

Fresno State (7-1) vs. San Francisco (9-0)

War Memorial Gymnasium, San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State and San Francisco both look to put winning streaks together . Each team earned a big home victory this past Saturday. San Francisco earned an 83-62 win over UNLV, while Fresno State won 61-43 over Cal State Northridge.

SUPER SENIORS: San Francisco’s Jamaree Bouyea, Yauhen Massalski and Khalil Shabazz have combined to account for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 61 percent of all Dons points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Orlando Robinson has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Fresno State field goals over the last three games. Robinson has accounted for 21 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: San Francisco has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 76.2 points while giving up 62.8.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bulldogs have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Dons. San Francisco has an assist on 32 of 79 field goals (40.5 percent) across its past three contests while Fresno State has assists on 37 of 68 field goals (54.4 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Fresno State has held opposing teams to 55.3 points per game this season, the fifth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

