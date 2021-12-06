Armstrong, California Baptist host N. Dakota

North Dakota (3-6) vs. California Baptist (7-1)

CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Caleb Nero and North Dakota will face Taran Armstrong and California Baptist. The junior Nero is averaging 10.8 points over the last five games. Taran Armstrong, a freshman, is averaging 12.2 points and seven assists over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The play-making Taran Armstrong has averaged 12.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and eight assists to lead the way for the Lancers. Complementing Taran Armstrong is Daniel Akin, who is accounting for 12 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. The Fighting Hawks are led by Nero, who is averaging 12.1 points and 4.1 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Taran Armstrong has had his hand in 45 percent of all California Baptist field goals over the last five games. The freshman guard has 22 field goals and 35 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: North Dakota has dropped its last four road games, scoring 57 points and allowing 80.8 points during those contests. California Baptist has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 78.4 points while giving up 60.6.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Lancers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Fighting Hawks. California Baptist has an assist on 49 of 74 field goals (66.2 percent) over its previous three matchups while North Dakota has assists on 29 of 56 field goals (51.8 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: California Baptist has held opposing teams to 61.5 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all WAC teams.

