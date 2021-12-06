Old WAC foes UTEP, Fresno State meet in New Mexico Bowl

UTEP (7-5, Conference USA) vs. Fresno State (9-3, Mountain West), Dec. 18, 2:15 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Albuquerque, New Mexico

TOP PLAYERS

UTEP: QB Gavin Hardison has thrown for 2,966 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Fresno State: QB Jaylen Henderson takes over for Jake Haener, who entered the transfer portal after throwing for 3,810 yards and 32 touchdowns this season. Henderson has thrown only eight passes this year.

NOTABLE

UTEP: UTEP hasn’t won a bowl game since the 1967 Sun Bowl, the nation’s longest bowl-game victory drought. It has lost six straight bowls since 1967. The Miners have never won a bowl game other than the Sun Bowl.

Fresno State: The Bulldogs come into the game experiencing some upheaval after coach Kalen DeBoer took the Washington job and Haener entered the transfer portal. Running backs coach Lee Marks was promoted to interim coach.

LAST TIME

UTEP 24, Fresno State 21 (Oct. 9, 2004).

BOWL HISTORY

UTEP: Third appearance in New Mexico Bowl, 15th bowl appearance overall.

Fresno State: Third appearance in New Mexico Bowl, 25th bowl appearance overall.

