Cal, Utah meet in conference play

Cal (4-4, 1-0) vs. Utah (5-2, 0-1)

Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah plays host to Cal in a Pac-12 matchup. Cal beat Oregon State by 12 at home on Thursday. Utah lost 93-73 on the road to Southern California on Wednesday.

SENIOR STUDS: Cal’s Andre Kelly, Jordan Shepherd and Grant Anticevich have collectively accounted for 65 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 77 percent of all Golden Bears points over the last five games.BRILLIANT BRANDEN: Branden Carlson has connected on 33.3 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 10 over the last five games. He’s also made 82.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Utah is a sterling 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.3 percent or less. The Runnin’ Utes are 0-2 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Utah’s David Jenkins Jr. has attempted 52 3-pointers and connected on 44.2 percent of them, and is 18 of 39 over the last five games.

BALL SECURITY: Utah’s offense has turned the ball over 11.9 times per game this season, but is averaging 8.3 turnovers over its last three games.

