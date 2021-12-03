Bailey, Pacific visit CS Fullerton

Pacific (4-4) vs. Cal State Fullerton (3-4)

Titan Gym, Fullerton, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior forwards will be on display as Jeremiah Bailey and Pacific will battle E.J. Anosike and Cal State Fullerton. Bailey has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14 over his last five games. Anosike is averaging 19.8 points over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Cal State Fullerton’s Anosike, Tray Maddox Jr. and Damari Milstead have combined to score 51 percent of the team’s points this season, including 53 percent of all Titans scoring over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JEREMIAH: Bailey has connected on 48.3 percent of the 29 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 21 over the last five games. He’s also made 59.5 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Tigers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Titans. Cal State Fullerton has an assist on 25 of 74 field goals (33.8 percent) over its previous three matchups while Pacific has assists on 43 of 77 field goals (55.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Fullerton has committed a turnover on just 17 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all Big West teams. The Titans have turned the ball over only 11.1 times per game this season.

