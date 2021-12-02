UC Davis goes up against California Merced

California Merced vs. UC Davis (3-3)

The Pavilion, Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UC Davis Aggies will be taking on the Bobcats of NAIA school California Merced. UC Davis is coming off a 63-57 home win over Pacific in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Elijah Pepper has averaged 16.2 points and 4.8 rebounds this year for UC Davis. Christian Anigwe has complemented Pepper with 11.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.EXCELLENT ELIJAH: Through six games, the Aggies’ Elijah Pepper has connected on 40.6 percent of the 32 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 75 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Davis went 1-2 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last season. The Aggies put up 75.3 points per contest across those three games.

