San Diego St. faces tough test vs No. 24 Michigan

San Diego State (5-2) vs. No. 24 Michigan (4-3)

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Michigan presents a tough challenge for San Diego State. San Diego State has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Michigan lost 72-51 on the road against North Carolina on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERS: Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson has averaged 13.3 points and 7.7 rebounds while Eli Brooks has put up 15 points and four rebounds. For the Aztecs, Matt Bradley has averaged 13 points and 5.3 rebounds while Trey Pulliam has put up 10.9 points.MIGHTY MATT: Bradley has connected on 18.2 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 20 over the last five games. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: San Diego State is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 65 points. The Aztecs are 0-2 when scoring any fewer than 65.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Aztecs have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Wolverines. Michigan has 31 assists on 64 field goals (48.4 percent) across its previous three matchups while San Diego State has assists on 36 of 73 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: San Diego State has attempted the second-most free throws among all MWC teams. The Aztecs have averaged 22 free throws per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

