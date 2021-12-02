N. Dakota goes up against San Jose St.

North Dakota (3-5) vs. San Jose State (3-3)

Provident Credit Union Event Center, San Jose, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota and San Jose State both look to put winning streaks together . Each team is coming off of a home victory this past Tuesday. San Jose State earned a 61-52 win over South Dakota, while North Dakota won 72-55 over Presentation.

LEADING THE CHARGE: San Jose State’s Omari Moore has averaged 16 points, four rebounds and 4.2 assists while Ibrahima Diallo has put up eight points and 7.3 rebounds. For the Fighting Hawks, Caleb Nero has averaged 12.5 points and 4.3 rebounds while Paul Bruns has put up 11.1 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Moore has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all San Jose State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 20 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: North Dakota has dropped its last three road games, scoring 59 points and allowing 82.3 points during those contests. San Jose State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 71.3 points while giving up 67.3.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Fighting Hawks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Spartans. San Jose State has 28 assists on 66 field goals (42.4 percent) across its previous three games while North Dakota has assists on 36 of 62 field goals (58.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Dakota has averaged only 64.2 points per game over its last five games. The Fighting Hawks have given up 75.8 points per game over that stretch.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com