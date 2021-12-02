Pepperdine hopes to end skid vs UCSB

Pepperdine (2-7) vs. UC Santa Barbara (3-2)

Thunderdome, Santa Barbara, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine looks to end its five-game losing streak as it goes up against UC Santa Barbara. Pepperdine is looking to break its current five-game losing streak. UC Santa Barbara lost 70-62 loss at home against Texas-Arlington on Monday.

SENIOR STUDS: UC Santa Barbara has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Amadou Sow, Miles Norris, Calvin Wishart and Ajare Sanni have combined to account for 57 percent of all Gauchos scoring this season.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Mike Mitchell Jr. has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Pepperdine field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for 11 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 70: Pepperdine is 0-6 when it allows at least 70 points and 2-1 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

COLD SPELL: Pepperdine has lost its last three road games, scoring 59 points, while allowing 81 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The UC Santa Barbara offense is ranked 26th nationally by scoring 82.6 points per game this year. Pepperdine has only averaged 63.4 points per game, which ranks 213th.

