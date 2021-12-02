CSUB squares off against Benedictine Mesa

Benedictine Mesa vs. Cal State Bakersfield (3-2)

Icardo Center, Bakersfield, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners will be taking on the Redhawks of NAIA school Benedictine Mesa. Cal State Bakersfield is coming off a 46-39 win at Boise State in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Cal State Bakersfield’s Justin Edler-Davis, Justin McCall and Shawn Stith have combined to score 33 percent of all Roadrunners points this season.SHAUN CAN SHOOT: Shaun Williams has connected on 36.8 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 13 over his last three games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Bakersfield went 2-3 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Roadrunners offense scored 62.4 points per contest across those five contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com