Utah State puts streak on line vs St. Mary’s

Saint Mary’s (7-1) vs. Utah State (6-1)

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, Logan, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State looks for its seventh straight victory of the season as it faces Saint Mary’s. Saint Mary’s knocked off UC Riverside by 17 in its last outing. Utah State is coming off a 93-63 win over Carroll (MT) in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Saint Mary’s has relied heavily on its seniors. Dan Fotu, Tommy Kuhse, Matthias Tass and Logan Johnson have collectively accounted for 68 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 78 percent of all Gaels points over the team’s last five games.DOMINANT DAN: Fotu has connected on 50 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 10 over his last five games. He’s also converted 81.8 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Aggies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Gaels. Utah State has an assist on 68 of 89 field goals (76.4 percent) across its previous three outings while Saint Mary’s has assists on 40 of 74 field goals (54.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah State has made 9.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among MWC teams.

