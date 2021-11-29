Murray, Long Beach St. visit San Diego St.

Long Beach State (2-4) vs. San Diego State (4-2)

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Joel Murray and Long Beach State will face Matt Bradley and San Diego State. The junior Murray has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.6 over his last five games. Bradley, a senior, is averaging 11.2 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Long Beach State’s Joe Hampton, Colin Slater and Jordan Roberts have combined to score 43 percent of the team’s points this season, including 49 percent of all Beach scoring over the last five games.MIGHTY MATT: Bradley has connected on 15 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 14 over his last three games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: San Diego State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 66.3 points while giving up 59.3.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Aztecs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Beach. San Diego State has an assist on 34 of 63 field goals (54 percent) over its previous three outings while Long Beach State has assists on 23 of 64 field goals (35.9 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Long Beach State offense has averaged 76 possessions per game, the 17th-most in Division I. San Diego State has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 65.1 possessions per game (ranked 315th, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com