SD goes up against San Jose St.

South Dakota (4-2) vs. San Jose State (2-3)

Provident Credit Union Event Center, San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State faces South Dakota in a non-conference matchup. South Dakota fell 83-70 at Nebraska on Saturday. San Jose State is coming off a 75-74 home win over Northern Colorado on Tuesday.

LEADING THE WAY: Omari Moore has put up 15.5 points and 4.8 assists to lead the way for the Spartans. Ibrahima Diallo is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 7.6 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. The Coyotes are led by Kruz Perrott-Hunt, who is averaging 15.2 points.POTENT PERROTT-HUNT: Perrott-Hunt has connected on 38.7 percent of the 31 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 21 over the last three games. He’s also made 74.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Coyotes have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Spartans. San Jose State has an assist on 35 of 70 field goals (50 percent) across its previous three contests while South Dakota has assists on 46 of 82 field goals (56.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota has attempted the third-most free throws in all of Division I. The Coyotes have averaged 27.5 free throws per game and 30 per game over their last three games.

