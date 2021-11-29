Santa Clara plays Hawaii

Hawaii (3-2) vs. Santa Clara (5-2)

Leavey Center, Santa Clara, California; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii and Santa Clara look to bounce back from losses. Each squad is coming off of a loss in their last game. Santa Clara lost 69-64 at home to UC Irvine on Saturday, while Hawaii came up short in a 72-69 game to South Alabama on Friday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Rainbow Warriors are led by Jerome Desrosiers and Junior Madut. Desrosiers has averaged 10.8 points and 7.8 rebounds while Madut has recorded 12.6 points per game. The Broncos have been led by Jalen Williams and Keshawn Justice. J. Williams has averaged 17.6 points, four rebounds and two steals while Justice has put up 14.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per contest.DOMINANT DESROSIERS: Desrosiers has connected on 27.8 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 18 over the last five games. He’s also converted 69.2 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Broncos have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Rainbow Warriors. Santa Clara has 40 assists on 69 field goals (58 percent) across its previous three contests while Hawaii has assists on 43 of 77 field goals (55.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Hawaii has attempted the eighth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Rainbow Warriors have averaged 25.4 free throws per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com