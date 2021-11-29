Mallette, Pepperdine visit Nevada

Pepperdine (2-6) vs. Nevada (3-4)

Lawlor Events Center, Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Houston Mallette and Pepperdine will face Grant Sherfield and Nevada. The freshman Mallette has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 11 over his last five games. Sherfield, a junior, is averaging 18.8 points and 5.8 assists over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: Nevada’s Sherfield has averaged 17.7 points and six assists while Desmond Cambridge Jr. has put up 17 points and 4.1 rebounds. For the Waves, Mallette has averaged 12.6 points and 4.6 rebounds while Mike Mitchell Jr. has put up 8.9 points and 4.5 assists.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Sherfield has accounted for 48 percent of all Nevada field goals over the last three games. Sherfield has 23 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 70: Pepperdine is 0-5 when it allows at least 70 points and 2-1 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Waves have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Wolf Pack. Nevada has an assist on 42 of 81 field goals (51.9 percent) across its past three outings while Pepperdine has assists on 40 of 68 field goals (58.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Nevada is ranked second in the MWC with an average of 72.4 possessions per game.

