UTA hopes to end skid vs UCSB

Texas-Arlington (1-5) vs. UC Santa Barbara (3-1)

Thunderdome, Santa Barbara, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas-Arlington looks to end its four-game losing streak as it goes up against UC Santa Barbara. Texas-Arlington is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. UC Santa Barbara is coming off an 86-58 win at home over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas-Arlington’s David Azore, Pedro Castro and Javon Levi have collectively accounted for 42 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 54 percent of all Mavericks points over the last five games.ACCURATE AZORE: Azore has connected on 11.8 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 14 over the last five games. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Texas-Arlington has scored 51 points per game and allowed 75 over its four-game road losing streak. UC Santa Barbara has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 95.3 points while giving up 57.7.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Gauchos have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Mavericks. UC Santa Barbara has 53 assists on 82 field goals (64.6 percent) across its previous three games while Texas-Arlington has assists on 24 of 59 field goals (40.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Santa Barbara is ranked eighth in the nation by scoring 87.8 points per game this season. Texas-Arlington has only averaged 63.2 points per game, which ranks 216th.

