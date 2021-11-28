Scott, LMU host Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon (5-1) vs. Loyola Marymount (4-2)

Albert Gersten Pavilion, Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jovan Blacksher Jr. and Grand Canyon will face Eli Scott and Loyola Marymount. The junior Blacksher has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14.6 over his last five games. Scott, a senior, is averaging 16.4 points over the last five games.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Scott, Joe Quintana, Dameane Douglas and Cam Shelton have collectively accounted for 66 percent of Loyola Marymount’s scoring this season including 62 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Grand Canyon, Gabe McGlothan, Holland Woods and Sean Miller-Moore have combined to score 39 percent of the team’s points this season, including 46 percent of all Antelopes points over their last five.

CREATING OFFENSE: Blacksher has made or assisted on 49 percent of all Grand Canyon field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Loyola Marymount has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 79.7 points while giving up 70.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Antelopes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Lions. Loyola Marymount has an assist on 27 of 68 field goals (39.7 percent) across its past three games while Grand Canyon has assists on 40 of 70 field goals (57.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Grand Canyon is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 44.3 percent. The Antelopes have averaged 16.3 offensive boards per game and 18.7 per game over their last three games.

