UC Riverside faces St. Mary’s

UC Riverside (5-2) vs. Saint Mary’s (6-1)

University Credit Union Pavilion, Moraga, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside plays Saint Mary’s in a non-conference matchup. UC Riverside beat Florida A&M by 11 at home on Friday. Saint Mary’s lost 61-55 to Wisconsin on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Saint Mary’s has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Dan Fotu, Tommy Kuhse, Logan Johnson and Matthias Tass have combined to account for 67 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 73 percent of all Gaels points over the last five games.POTENT PULLIN: Zyon Pullin has connected on 33.3 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 6 over his last three games. He’s also made 63.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

SHARING THE BURDEN: UC Riverside is a perfect 5-0 when at least three of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 0-2 when fewer than three Highlanders players score in double-figures.

STREAK STATS: Saint Mary’s has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 74.3 points while giving up 60.3.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Riverside as a collective unit has made 8.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Big West teams.

