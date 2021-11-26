UAB meets San Francisco in Las Vegas Invitational

UAB (5-1) vs. San Francisco (7-0)

Las Vegas Invitational , Orleans Arena, Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB and San Francisco are set to face off in the Las Vegas Invitational. San Francisco earned a 71-61 win over Towson in its most recent game, while UAB won 86-73 against New Mexico in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: San Francisco’s Jamaree Bouyea, Yauhen Massalski and Khalil Shabazz have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 53 percent of all Dons points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Bouyea has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all San Francisco field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 24 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Blazers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Dons. San Francisco has an assist on 37 of 82 field goals (45.1 percent) across its past three games while UAB has assists on 43 of 82 field goals (52.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The UAB defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 29.5 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Blazers sixth among Division I teams. The San Francisco offense has turned the ball over on 20.7 percent of its possessions (ranking the Dons 253rd, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com