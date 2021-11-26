No. 17 Arizona faces off against Sac State

Sacramento State (3-2) vs. No. 17 Arizona (5-0)

McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Arizona hosts Sacramento State in an early season matchup. Both teams earned big victories in their last game. Arizona earned an 80-62 win in Las Vegas over Michigan on Sunday, while Sacramento State won 75-63 over UC Davis on Tuesday.

SQUAD LEADERS: Arizona’s Christian Koloko has averaged 15.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and four blocks while Azuolas Tubelis has put up 15.4 points and 6.6 rebounds. For the Hornets, Bryce Fowler has averaged 16.2 points and 5.6 rebounds while Zach Chappell has put up 10.8 points and 4.4 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Fowler has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Sacramento State field goals over the last three games. Fowler has accounted for 21 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Sacramento State’s William FitzPatrick has made 34.4 percent of his 32 3-point attempts this season, and is 11 for 32 over the last five games. For Arizona, Kerr Kriisa has connected on 33.3 percent of his 42 attempts from deep and is 14 for 42 over his last five games.

STREAK STATS: Arizona has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 94 points while giving up 49.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Arizona has held opposing teams to 31.8 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

