UC San Diego takes on Southern Miss

UC San Diego (4-1) vs. Southern Miss (3-2)

Dahlberg Arena, Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC San Diego goes up against Southern Miss in an early season matchup. UC San Diego fell 71-61 at Montana in its last outing. Southern Miss is coming off an 80-66 win over UNC Wilmington in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Southern Miss’ Tae Hardy has averaged 18.8 points and 2.2 steals while Isaih Moore has put up 14.8 points and 7.8 rebounds. For the Tritons, Toni Rocak has averaged 17.2 points and 7.6 rebounds while Francis Nwaokorie has put up 14.6 points and 5.2 rebounds.TERRIFIC TAE: Hardy has connected on 38.5 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 26 over the last five games. He’s also made 87 percent of his free throws this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: UC San Diego’s Jake Killingsworth has attempted 14 3-pointers and connected on 35.7 percent of them, and is 4 for 7 over his past three games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Golden Eagles have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Tritons. Southern Miss has 50 assists on 78 field goals (64.1 percent) over its past three matchups while UC San Diego has assists on 32 of 77 field goals (41.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UC San Diego as a team has made nine 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Big West teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com