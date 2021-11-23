S. Alabama, San Diego meet in Las Vegas Classic

San Diego (3-2) vs. South Alabama (3-2)

Las Vegas Classic , Orleans Arena, Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 1:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego is set to face South Alabama in the Las Vegas Classic. South Alabama beat William Carey by 43 points on Monday, while San Diego fell 57-55 to Cal State Fullerton on Friday.

SUPER SENIORS: San Diego has benefited heavily from its seniors. Terrell Brown, Jase Townsend, Marcellus Earlington and Joey Calcaterra have combined to account for 63 percent all Toreros scoring this season.MIGHTY MANNING JR.: Charles Manning Jr. has connected on 25 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 14 over his last three games. He’s also made 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Toreros have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Jaguars. South Alabama has an assist on 36 of 87 field goals (41.4 percent) over its past three contests while San Diego has assists on 33 of 74 field goals (44.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: South Alabama is ranked second among Sun Belt teams with an average of 80.4 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com