Pepperdine plays TCU

TCU (3-1) vs. Pepperdine (2-4)

JSerra Pavilion, San Juan Capistrano, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TCU and Pepperdine look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off of a loss this past Monday. Pepperdine lost 70-63 to Fresno State, while TCU came up short in an 85-66 game to Santa Clara.

SQUAD LEADERS: Mike Miles Jr. is averaging 17 points and five assists to lead the charge for the Horned Frogs. Emanuel Miller is also a key contributor, accounting for 10.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. The Waves have been led by Houston Mallette, who is averaging 12.5 points and 4.5 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Miles has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all TCU field goals over the last three games. Miles has accounted for 18 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Waves have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Horned Frogs. Pepperdine has 37 assists on 67 field goals (55.2 percent) over its previous three matchups while TCU has assists on 42 of 80 field goals (52.5 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: TCU has scored 72.3 points and allowed 61.8 points over its last five games. Pepperdine has managed 64.4 points while allowing 73 over its last five.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com