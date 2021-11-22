San Jose St. hosts N. Colorado

Northern Colorado (3-3) vs. San Jose State (1-3)

Provident Credit Union Event Center, San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado and San Jose State look to bounce back from losses. Northern Colorado fell 74-70 at California Baptist on Sunday. San Jose State lost 79-45 to Texas on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: Daylen Kountz is averaging 17.3 points and five rebounds to lead the charge for the Bears. Kur Jongkuch is also a primary contributor, putting up 10 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. The Spartans have been led by Omari Moore, who is averaging 11.3 points and 4.7 assists.DOMINANT DAYLEN: Kountz has connected on 31.8 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 19 over his last five games. He’s also converted 72.2 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bears have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Spartans. San Jose State has 28 assists on 64 field goals (43.8 percent) over its past three outings while Northern Colorado has assists on 43 of 77 field goals (55.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Colorado as a team has made 9.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Big Sky teams. The Bears have averaged 11 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com