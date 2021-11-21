CSUB goes up against Colorado College

Colorado College vs. Cal State Bakersfield (1-2)

Icardo Center, Bakersfield, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners will be taking on the Tigers of Division III Colorado College. Cal State Bakersfield lost 74-64 to Northern Arizona in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: Justin Edler-Davis has averaged 10.7 points and 4.3 rebounds to lead the charge for the Roadrunners. Kaleb Higgins is also a primary contributor, with 10 points per game.EFFECTIVE EDLER-DAVIS: Edler-Davis has connected on 33.3 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 9 over the last three games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Bakersfield went 2-3 overall when playing out-of-conference competition last season. The Roadrunners scored 62.4 points per contest in those five games.

