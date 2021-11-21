ND, St. Mary’s meet in Maui Invitational

Saint Mary’s (4-0) vs. Notre Dame (2-0)

Maui Invitational , Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas; Monday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s is set to face Notre Dame in the Maui Invitational. Notre Dame earned a 70-61 win over High Point on Tuesday, while Saint Mary’s won 73-64 against Bellarmine on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Saint Mary’s has relied heavily on its seniors. Dan Fotu, Logan Johnson, Matthias Tass and Tommy Kuhse have combined to account for 63 percent all Gaels scoring this season.DOMINANT DAN: Fotu has connected on 33.3 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Notre Dame’s Dane Goodwin has attempted 14 3-pointers and has connected on 50 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Mary’s has committed a turnover on just 16.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all WCC teams. The Gaels have turned the ball over only 11 times per game this season.

