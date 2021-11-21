Santa Clara puts streak on line vs TCU

Santa Clara (4-0) vs. TCU (3-0)

JSerra Pavilion, San Juan Capistrano, California; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara looks for its fifth straight win of the season as it goes up against TCU. Santa Clara is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak. TCU is coming off a 63-50 win over Nicholls State on Thursday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: TCU’s Mike Miles Jr. has averaged 19.3 points, 4.3 assists and 2.0 steals while Emanuel Miller has put up 11 points and 10 rebounds. For the Broncos, Jalen Williams has averaged 19.8 points and four rebounds while Keshawn Justice has put up 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Miles has had his hand in 40 percent of all TCU field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 18 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: TCU has held opposing teams to 33.5 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

