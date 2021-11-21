San Francisco goes up against Morgan State

Morgan State (2-3) vs. San Francisco (5-0)

War Memorial Gymnasium, San Francisco; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco squares off against Morgan State in a non-conference matchup. San Francisco beat Nevada by three points at home on Thursday, while Morgan State came up short in a 74-63 game at Portland on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: Morgan State has relied heavily on its seniors. Keith McGee, Sherwyn Devonish, Lagio Grantsaan and Isaiah Burke have combined to account for 50 percent of all Bears points this season.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Jamaree Bouyea has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all San Francisco field goals over the last three games. Bouyea has 20 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Morgan State has scored 65.3 points per game and allowed 85.7 over its three-game road losing streak.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bears have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Dons. San Francisco has 39 assists on 75 field goals (52 percent) over its past three games while Morgan State has assists on 37 of 70 field goals (52.9 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Morgan State has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 31.1 percent of all possessions this year, the second-highest rate among all Division I teams.

