Fresno State plays host to Pepperdine

Pepperdine (2-3) vs. Fresno State (3-0)

JSerra Pavilion, San Juan Capistrano, California; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State goes up against Pepperdine in an early season matchup. Pepperdine fell 82-48 at UC Irvine on Saturday. Fresno State is coming off a 69-62 win at home against Idaho on Monday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The rugged Orlando Robinson has averaged a double-double (20 points and 10.3 rebounds) to lead the charge for the Bulldogs. Complementing Robinson is Jordan Campbell, who is producing 11.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. The Waves are led by Houston Mallette, who is averaging 13.4 points and 4.6 rebounds.MIGHTY MALLETTE: Mallette has connected on 50 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 28 over his last five games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Fresno State is ranked first among MWC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 41.7 percent. The Bulldogs have averaged 13.3 offensive boards per game.

