Cal, Florida meet in Fort Myers

By AP News

Florida (3-0) vs. Cal (2-2)

, Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida and Cal are set to square off in a postseason battle. Cal earned a 75-68 overtime win over Southern Utah in its most recent game, while Florida emerged with an 81-45 blowout win against Milwaukee in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Cal’s Andre Kelly, Grant Anticevich and Jordan Shepherd have collectively accounted for 62 percent of all Golden Bears points this season.ACCURATE ANDRE: Across four games this year, Cal’s Kelly has shot 60.9 percent.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Florida has held opposing teams to 53.7 points per game this year, the 10th-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

