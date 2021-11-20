Nicholls St., Cal Poly meet in San Juan Capistrano

Cal Poly (1-3) vs. Nicholls State (3-2)

, JSerra Pavilion, San Juan Capistrano, California; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly is taking on Nicholls State in a postseason game at JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano. Nicholls State lost 63-50 to TCU on Thursday, while Cal Poly came up short in an 87-57 game against Santa Clara on Friday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Nicholls State’s Ty Gordon has averaged 17.4 points while Latrell Jones has put up 12.4 points. For the Mustangs, Alimamy Koroma has averaged 13.5 points and four rebounds while Julien Franklin has put up 6.5 points and 4.5 rebounds.ACCURATE ALIMAMY: Koroma has connected on 33.3 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 6 over the last three games. He’s also converted 63.6 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Mustangs have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Colonels. Nicholls State has 39 assists on 79 field goals (49.4 percent) over its past three games while Cal Poly has assists on 34 of 60 field goals (56.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Nicholls State is ranked second among Southland teams with an average of 78.6 points per game.

