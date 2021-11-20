N. Colorado faces California Baptist

Northern Colorado (3-2) vs. California Baptist (4-0)

CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: California Baptist faces Northern Colorado in an early season matchup. California Baptist won at home against San Jose State 67-66 on Thursday, while Northern Colorado fell 62-49 at Texas on Wednesday.

STEPPING UP: California Baptist’s Taran Armstrong has averaged 13.8 points, seven rebounds and 10.3 assists while Reed Nottage has put up 17.3 points and 4.5 rebounds. For the Bears, Daylen Kountz has averaged 16.6 points and 5.2 rebounds while Matt Johnson II has put up 12.2 points and 4.4 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Taran Armstrong has directly created 56 percent of all California Baptist field goals over the last three games. Taran Armstrong has 16 field goals and 33 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: California Baptist has scored 81.5 points per game and allowed 65.3 over its four-game home winning streak.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Lancers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Bears. California Baptist has 63 assists on 88 field goals (71.6 percent) across its previous three outings while Northern Colorado has assists on 40 of 79 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: California Baptist is ranked first among WAC teams with an average of 81.5 points per game.

