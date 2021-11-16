Pepperdine plays host to UC Davis

UC Davis (2-0) vs. Pepperdine (1-2)

Firestone Fieldhouse, Malibu, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis squares up against Pepperdine in an early season matchup. UC Davis beat Eastern Washington by eight on Friday. Pepperdine lost 86-74 in overtime to Utah Valley on Monday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Pepperdine’s Houston Mallette has averaged 15.3 points and five rebounds while Jade’ Smith has put up 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds. For the Aggies, Christian Anigwe has averaged 16.5 points, nine rebounds and two steals while Ezra Manjon has put up 14.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and two steals.MIGHTY MALLETTE: Mallette has connected on 47.8 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 23 over the last three games. He’s also made 50 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout UC Davis defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 33.9 percent, the 23rd-best mark in the country. Pepperdine has allowed opponents to shoot 46.9 percent from the field through three games (ranked 250th).

