N. Fla. hopes to end skid vs No. 2 UCLA

North Florida (0-4) vs. No. 2 UCLA (3-0)

Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida looks to end its four-game losing streak as it faces No. 2 UCLA. North Florida is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. UCLA is coming off a 100-79 home win over Long Beach State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Carter Hendricksen is averaging 15 points and five rebounds to lead the charge for the Ospreys. Jose Placer is also a key contributor, accounting for 11.5 points per game. The Bruins have been led by Johnny Juzang, who is averaging 23 points and 5.3 rebounds.CLUTCH CARTER: Hendricksen has connected on 44.4 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 21 over his last three games. He’s also converted 84.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

TWO STREAKS: North Florida has scored 58.5 points per game and allowed 72.5 over its four-game road losing streak. UCLA is on a three-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 93.7 points while giving up 71.3.

DID YOU KNOW: UCLA is ranked first among Pac-12 teams with an average of 93.7 points per game.

