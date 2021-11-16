Long Beach St. squares off against Utah Valley

Utah Valley (2-1) vs. Long Beach State (1-1)

The Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley pays visit to Long Beach State in an early season matchup. Both teams last saw action this past Monday. Utah Valley needed overtime to beat Pepperdine by 12 points, while Long Beach State is coming off of a 100-79 loss to UCLA.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Long Beach State’s Joel Murray has averaged 29 points and two steals while Colin Slater has put up 21.5 points. For the Wolverines, Fardaws Aimaq has averaged 24.7 points and 11.3 rebounds while Justin Harmon has put up 12 points and four rebounds.MIGHTY MURRAY: Across two appearances this season, Long Beach State’s Murray has shot 69.4 percent.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Utah Valley’s Harmon has attempted three 3-pointers and has connected on 33.3 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Beach State is ranked seventh in all of Division I with an average of 82.2 possessions per game.

