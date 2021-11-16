Stanford plays host to Valpo

Valparaiso (0-2) vs. Stanford (2-1)

Maples Pavilion, Stanford, California; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford plays host to Valparaiso in an early season matchup. Stanford won over San Jose State 76-62 on Monday, while Valparaiso came up short in a 74-70 game in overtime to Illinois-Chicago on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: Valparaiso’s Thomas Kithier, Kevion Taylor and Trevor Anderson have combined to account for 67 percent of all Beacons points this season.INTRIGUING INGRAM: Harrison Ingram has connected on 50 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 12 over the last three games. He’s also made 72.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SECOND CHANCES: Stanford has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 40.9 percent this year. That figure is ranked 27th in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Valparaiso stands at just 14.5 percent (ranked 290th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com