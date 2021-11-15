No. 25 USC squares off against FGCU

No. 25 Southern California (2-0) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (1-1)

Alico Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Southern California visits Florida Gulf Coast in an early season matchup. Each team last played this past Saturday. Southern California beat Temple by five, while Florida Gulf Coast fell to Loyola of Chicago, 89-77.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Tavian Dunn-Martin, Matt Halvorsen, Austin Richie and Caleb Catto have collectively accounted for 49 percent of Florida Gulf Coast’s scoring this season. For Southern California, Chevez Goodwin, Drew Peterson and Isaiah White have collectively scored 39 percent of the team’s points this season.DOMINANT DUNN-MARTIN: Dunn-Martin has connected on 64.3 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida Gulf Coast as a team has made 14.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is third-best among Division I teams.

