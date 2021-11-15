UC Irvine battles La Verne

La Verne vs. UC Irvine (1-1)

Bren Events Center, Irvine, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UC Irvine Anteaters will be taking on the Leopards of Division III La Verne. UC Irvine is coming off a 58-50 win at home over Boise State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Collin Welp has averaged 12 points and six rebounds this year for UC Irvine. Complementing Welp is Dawson Baker, who is averaging 10.5 points per game.CLUTCH COLLIN: Welp has connected on 25 percent of the four 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 70 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Irvine went 1-4 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last year. The Anteaters put up 63.8 points per contest in those five games.

