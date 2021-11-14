Clear
Hamilton ends ‘hardest weekend’ with stunning win in Brazil

By AP News
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, front, steers his car followed by Red Bull's Max Verstappen , during the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

SAO PAULO (AP) — Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has ended a turbulent weekend with a stunning victory. He won the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday and gained momentum in his Formula One title fight with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen. Hamilton beat Verstappen despite starting from 10th position on the grid due to a penalty, the second Hamilton faced this weekend in Sao Paulo. Verstappen finished second and saw his lead in the driver’s championship shrink to 14 points with three races left. The winner of a race gets 25 points.

By MAURICIO SAVARESE
AP Sports Writer

