Clear
46.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

San Jose St. squares up against Stanford

By AP News

San Jose State (1-0) vs. Stanford (1-1)

Maples Pavilion, Stanford, California; Monday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State pays visit to Stanford in an early season matchup. San Jose State snuck past Cal State Fullerton by two points at home on Thursday. Stanford lost 88-72 at Santa Clara on Friday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Stanford’s Harrison Ingram, Maxime Raynaud and Isa Silva have collectively scored 52 percent of all Cardinal points this season.SHON CAN SHOOT: Shon Robinson has connected on 40 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Stanford held its six non-conference opponents to an average of just 62.8 points per game last year. The Cardinal offense scored 71.8 points per contest on their way to a 4-2 record against competition outside the Pac-12 Conference. San Jose State went 0-2 against non-conference schools last season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 