Fresno State squares off against Idaho

Idaho (1-1) vs. Fresno State (2-0)

Save Mart Center, Fresno, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho and Fresno State both look to put winning streaks together . Idaho got past George Fox by 10 in its last outing. Fresno State is coming off an 84-60 win over Long Island-Brooklyn in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Fresno State’s Orlando Robinson has averaged 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks while Jordan Campbell has put up 14.5 points and 5.5 rebounds. For the Vandals, Trevante Anderson has averaged 24 points, 5.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists while Mikey Dixon has put up 16 points.ACCURATE ANDERSON: Anderson has connected on 71.4 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 68.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Idaho offense has averaged 79.8 possessions per game, the 19th-most in Division I. Fresno State has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 65 possessions per game (ranked 269th, nationally).

