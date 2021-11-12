UC San Diego plays host to GW

George Washington (1-1) vs. UC San Diego (1-0)

RIMAC, San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington visits UC San Diego in an early season matchup.

LEADING THE WAY: .JUMPING FOR JOE: Joe Bamisile has connected on 12.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 62.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: George Washington went 1-6 against non-conference teams last season. In those seven games, the Colonials gave up 77.1 points per game while scoring 75.6 per matchup.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com