Fresno State plays host to LIU Brooklyn

By AP News

Long Island-Brooklyn (0-1) vs. Fresno State (1-0)

Save Mart Center, Fresno, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State goes up against Long Island-Brooklyn in an early season matchup. Long Island-Brooklyn fell 98-64 at San Francisco in its last outing. Fresno State is coming off a 74-54 home win against Fresno Pacific in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted identical 0-0 records against non-conference opponents last season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

