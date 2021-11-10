Clear
45.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

San Jose St. hosts CS Fullerton

By AP News

Cal State Fullerton (0-1) vs. San Jose State (0-0)

Provident Credit Union Event Center, San Jose, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Fullerton goes up against San Jose State in an early season matchup. Cal State Fullerton fell 84-77 at Santa Clara on Tuesday. San Jose State went 5-16 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: San Jose State went 0-2 in non-conference play, averaging 66 points and allowing 84.5 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 