UCSB opens campaign against San Francisco State

By AP News

San Francisco State vs. UC Santa Barbara (0-0)

Thunderdome, Santa Barbara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UC Santa Barbara Gauchos will be taking on the Gators of Division II San Francisco State. UC Santa Barbara went 22-5 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Santa Barbara went 2-2 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Gauchos scored 70.5 points per matchup across those four contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

