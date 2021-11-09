Idaho welcomes Long Beach St. in 2021-22 season opener

Long Beach State (0-0) vs. Idaho (0-0)

ICCU Arena, Moscow, Idaho; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho hosts Long Beach State in each team’s 2021-22 season opener. Long Beach State went 6-12 last year, while Idaho ended up 1-21.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Beach State went 1-3 against non-conference programs last season. In those four games, the Beach gave up 90.8 points per game while scoring 69.5 per matchup. Idaho went 0-3 in non-conference play, averaging 55 points and giving up 72 per game in the process.

