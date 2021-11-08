San Diego St. gets season going against UC Riverside

UC Riverside (0-0) vs. San Diego State (0-0)

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of California programs are set to face off as San Diego State hosts UC Riverside in each team’s 2021-22 season opener. UC Riverside went 14-8 last year, while San Diego State ended up 23-5.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. UC Riverside went 3-2 against schools outside its conference, while San Diego State went 5-2 in such games.

