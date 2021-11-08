LMU welcomes Chattanooga in 2021-22 season opener

Chattanooga (0-0) vs. Loyola Marymount (0-0)

Albert Gersten Pavilion, Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount gets the 2021-22 season rolling by hosting the Chattanooga Mocs. Chattanooga went 18-8 last year, while Loyola Marymount ended up 13-9.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Chattanooga went 7-0 against teams outside its conference, while Loyola Marymount went 5-3 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com